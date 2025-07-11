Raveena Tandon excited for Mahavatar Narsimha

A cinematic universe based on Vishnu's 10 avatars

This is just the beginning: Mahavatar Narsimha kicks off a cinematic universe exploring Vishnu's 10 avatars. The next films—Mahavatar Parshuram (2027) and Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)—are already lined up.

Produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, this series aims to bring Indian legends to life across five languages and make a big mark on cinema.

Even Raveena Tandon gave it a shoutout by sharing the poster online!