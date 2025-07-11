Raveena Tandon excited for Mahavatar Narsimha
The trailer for Mahavatar Narsimha, Ashwin Kumar's new 3D film, just dropped—and it's packed with stunning visuals and a fresh take on Indian mythology.
Hitting theaters July 25, 2025, the movie reimagines the classic story of demon king Hiranyakashyap and his son Prahlad, focusing on Narasimha—the fierce half-lion, half-human avatar of Vishnu who steps in to save the day.
A cinematic universe based on Vishnu's 10 avatars
This is just the beginning: Mahavatar Narsimha kicks off a cinematic universe exploring Vishnu's 10 avatars. The next films—Mahavatar Parshuram (2027) and Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)—are already lined up.
Produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, this series aims to bring Indian legends to life across five languages and make a big mark on cinema.
Even Raveena Tandon gave it a shoutout by sharing the poster online!