Vikrant Massey nervous about portraying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Vikrant Massey, known for 12th Fail, is stepping into the shoes of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for the upcoming biopic White.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, filming was set to start in August.
Massey admits he's both "nervous" about taking on this big role.
It's a huge responsibility, says Massey
Massey says it's a "huge responsibility" to portray someone who's done so much for global peace and hopes to do justice to the part.
He's also teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for a new cybercrime-based OTT series alongside Arshad Warsi—calling Hirani's guidance a major influence on his acting journey.