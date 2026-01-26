Republic Day: Bhansali's 'Bharat Gatha' tableau celebrates Indian cinema

At the 2026 Republic Day Parade, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in association with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali , unveiled a unique tableau titled Bharat Gatha. This was a historic moment for Indian cinema as it was the first time an Indian film director represented this art form at such a prestigious event. The tableau on Monday celebrated cinema as an extension of India's storytelling tradition.

Tableau significance 'Bharat Gatha' showcased cinema's role in India's storytelling tradition The Bharat Gatha tableau presented cinema as a powerful medium that carries India's stories, values, and emotions across generations. It highlighted the journey of storytelling in India from folklore and epics to theater, music, and finally to cinema. Bhansali's presence was seen as a fitting choice for this tradition as he continues the legacy of cinematic pioneers like Raj Kapoor and V Shantaram. The tableau was accompanied by a song sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Director's statement Bhansali expressed honor at representing Indian cinema Speaking on the occasion, Bhansali said, "I felt deeply honored to represent Indian cinema and the creator community at the Republic Day Parade under the theme Bharat Gatha." "Co-creating this tableau with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting was a tribute to India's timeless stories and the power of cinema to retell them." His films have consistently blended tradition with scale, placing Indian narratives on a global stage.

