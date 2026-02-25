Sanjay Leela Bhansali is fine

No, Sanjay Leela Bhansali didn't suffer a heart attack

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:11 pm Feb 25, 202602:11 pm

What's the story

Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was reported to have been hospitalized in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack on his 63rd birthday on Tuesday. Soon after such reports started spreading on social media and were even covered by a news portal, Bhansali's team members debunked the rumors. The news of his hospitalization first emerged from an Instagram post by Mamarazzi, which stated that the director was rushed to NH Hospital after complaining of discomfort.