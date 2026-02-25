No, Sanjay Leela Bhansali didn't suffer a heart attack
What's the story
Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was reported to have been hospitalized in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack on his 63rd birthday on Tuesday. Soon after such reports started spreading on social media and were even covered by a news portal, Bhansali's team members debunked the rumors. The news of his hospitalization first emerged from an Instagram post by Mamarazzi, which stated that the director was rushed to NH Hospital after complaining of discomfort.
Clarification
What his team said
Contrary to the initial reports, Bhansali's team has now confirmed that he is fit and fine. They also clarified, "Reports about SLB being hospitalised are completely false and baseless. There is no truth to them." The director only underwent a routine check-up at the hospital, they added.
Career highlights
Meanwhile, know more about Bhansali's work
Bhansali is known for his grand vision and lavish storytelling. He has directed several acclaimed films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Recently, he announced his next cinematic venture, Jai Somanth, on Maha Shivratri, which will be directed by Ketan Mehta and produced by Bhansali. He is also preparing for the release of Love And War starring Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.