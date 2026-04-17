Bhansali's 'Love and War' pushed to January 21 2027
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next big film, Love and War, is now set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, this romantic drama promises Bhansali's signature visuals and storytelling.
The release was pushed from summer 2026, with Ranbir Kapoor stating it would release after Ramayana Part One.
It'll be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to reach fans all over India.
Reshoots extend 'Love and War' production
Production took longer than planned because some key scenes were reshot. Bhansali wanted everything just right.
Ranbir Kapoor confirmed during an Instagram live session that the film would release after Ramayana Part One.
Alia Bhatt also said she's excited to work again with both the director and her co-stars.