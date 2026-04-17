Bhansali's 'Love and War' pushed to January 21 2027 Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next big film, Love and War, is now set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, this romantic drama promises Bhansali's signature visuals and storytelling.

The release was pushed from summer 2026, with Ranbir Kapoor stating it would release after Ramayana Part One.

It'll be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to reach fans all over India.