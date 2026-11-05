Bharadwaj of 'Kundali Bhagya' welcomes son Trishul Rajini Shah

Rajani Bharadwaj, known for her roles in Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, just became a mom!

She and her husband Sambhav Shah have named their son Trishul Rajini Shah, a thoughtful choice that blends both parents' names and matches his nakshatra.

Rajani shared that she wanted to break the usual tradition of naming kids after their dads, and her husband was all in with the idea.