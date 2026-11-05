Bharadwaj of 'Kundali Bhagya' welcomes son Trishul Rajini Shah
Entertainment
Rajani Bharadwaj, known for her roles in Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, just became a mom!
She and her husband Sambhav Shah have named their son Trishul Rajini Shah, a thoughtful choice that blends both parents' names and matches his nakshatra.
Rajani shared that she wanted to break the usual tradition of naming kids after their dads, and her husband was all in with the idea.
Bharadwaj to return with 2 projects
Rajani is planning to return to acting after at least three months off, with two projects already in pre-production.
She's feeling positive about getting back on set next year, especially with encouragement from colleagues like Aditi Prabhudeva.
Plus, she's grateful for all the family support as she starts this new chapter.