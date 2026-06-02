'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' trailer shows Ranaut leading 26/11 hospital staff Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata just dropped its trailer, and it's all about the unsung heroes at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 attacks.

Kangana Ranaut leads a team of hospital workers and staff who risk everything to protect nearly 400 patients, including newborns and pregnant women, as chaos unfolds around them.

The film puts their courage front and center, showing how they stayed strong even when things got scary.