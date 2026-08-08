OTT: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

Speaking about the film, Ranaut said, "Some stories choose you because they deserve to be told. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is one such film."

"As both an actor and producer, it was incredibly important for me to bring to life the untold stories of the healthcare workers who stood fearlessly between terror and humanity during the 26/11 attacks."

The movie also stars Girija Oak, Sayaji Shinde, and Smita Tambe.