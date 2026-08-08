OTT: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut's film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which was released in theaters in June to positive reviews but poor box-office performance, is now set for its digital premiere. The movie, directed by Manoj Tapadia and based on the 26/11 terror attacks, will be available on ZEE5 from August 14. The OTT platform announced the news with a new trailer on Friday.
Film's focus
Plot of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'
Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata sheds light on the unsung heroes whose bravery saved numerous lives.
The story is set in Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital and revolves around nurses, ward boys, security personnel, and other hospital staff who became the first line of defense for patients during this crisis.
Actor's perspective
Ranaut on why she backed this film
Speaking about the film, Ranaut said, "Some stories choose you because they deserve to be told. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is one such film."
"As both an actor and producer, it was incredibly important for me to bring to life the untold stories of the healthcare workers who stood fearlessly between terror and humanity during the 26/11 attacks."
The movie also stars Girija Oak, Sayaji Shinde, and Smita Tambe.