Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' trailer: Nurses take on terrorists
What's the story
The trailer for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released on Tuesday at an event. The clip was then uploaded on social media. It features a group of nurses betting on their lives to protect their patients during the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The trailer shows how nurses' contributions get overlooked in day-to-day interactions, but their work is one of the most important ones. The film will hit theaters on June 12.
Character details
More about Ranaut's character and supporting cast
Ranaut's character in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a tribute to the hospital workers who protected 400 patients during the 26/11 attacks at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital. The film will also star Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. It is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia.
Release date
Competition and Ranaut's take on the film
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will face stiff competition from other Hindi films releasing on the same day, such as Main Vaapas Aaunga directed by Imtiaz Ali and Governor: The Silent Saviour starring Manoj Bajpayee. Speaking about the film earlier, Ranaut told Variety India, "We often celebrate loud heroism, but real courage is quieter - it shows up, stays back, and takes responsibility."