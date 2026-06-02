Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' trailer: Nurses take on terrorists

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:34 pm Jun 02, 202606:34 pm

What's the story

The trailer for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released on Tuesday at an event. The clip was then uploaded on social media. It features a group of nurses betting on their lives to protect their patients during the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The trailer shows how nurses' contributions get overlooked in day-to-day interactions, but their work is one of the most important ones. The film will hit theaters on June 12.