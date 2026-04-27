Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on Monday at the age of 80. He was suffering from multiple organ failure and breathed his last at around 3:30pm in Mumbai's Sion Hospital, as per India Today. His last rites were conducted later at around 6:30pm in the presence of family members and close friends. The chautha ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at North Bombay Association (Punjab Association), Bhau Daji Marg near Sion Hospital.
Health decline
He was unwell for past 3 days: Avtar Gill
Kapoor's close friend and fellow actor Avtar Gill confirmed the news of his demise to India Today. He revealed that Kapoor had been unwell for the past three days, during which his multiple organs started failing. "I just came from the cremation, it was done at 6:30pm. He expired at 3pm today in Sion Hospital, Mumbai," Gill said.
Career highlights
Career spanning nearly 4 decades
Born on October 15, 1945, Kapoor had a career spanning nearly four decades. He started acting in the early 1970s and gradually made a name for himself in Bollywood with memorable supporting roles. Some of his notable films include Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Rang (1993).
TV career
Kapoor's work on television
Kapoor also had a successful television career, appearing in several popular serials during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Some of these include Tara, Saans, Rahat, Parampara, and Bhagyavidhata. His work on television introduced him to a wider audience and cemented his place as a versatile actor who could easily switch between mediums. May he rest in peace.