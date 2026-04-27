Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80

Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on Monday at the age of 80. He was suffering from multiple organ failure and breathed his last at around 3:30pm in Mumbai's Sion Hospital, as per India Today. His last rites were conducted later at around 6:30pm in the presence of family members and close friends. The chautha ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at North Bombay Association (Punjab Association), Bhau Daji Marg near Sion Hospital.

Health decline He was unwell for past 3 days: Avtar Gill Kapoor's close friend and fellow actor Avtar Gill confirmed the news of his demise to India Today. He revealed that Kapoor had been unwell for the past three days, during which his multiple organs started failing. "I just came from the cremation, it was done at 6:30pm. He expired at 3pm today in Sion Hospital, Mumbai," Gill said.

Career highlights Career spanning nearly 4 decades Born on October 15, 1945, Kapoor had a career spanning nearly four decades. He started acting in the early 1970s and gradually made a name for himself in Bollywood with memorable supporting roles. Some of his notable films include Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Rang (1993).

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