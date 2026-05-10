'Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam' lands on Netflix, Sreekandapuram family uncovers scam

'Bharathanatyam 2' Kurup stars IMDb 8.1/10

Directed by Krishnadas Murali and Vishnu R Pradeep, the film stars Saiju Kurup as Sashi with Suraj Venjaramoodu and others rounding out the cast.

Electronic Kili brings the music vibes while Bablu Aju handles cinematography.

You can stream it in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, or Kannada, so language isn't a barrier.

Fans are loving it so far; its IMDb rating sits at an impressive 8.1/10 thanks to its blend of laughs and suspenseful storytelling.