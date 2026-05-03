'Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam': When, where to watch superhit Malayalam comedy
What's the story
The Malayalam comedy sequel Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup, will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 8. The film, directed by Krishnadas Murali, is a follow-up to Bharathanatyam and was released in theaters on April 10. Despite facing competition from Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros., it has been performing steadily at the box office thanks to positive word-of-mouth.
Film overview
Plot and cast of the film
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2024 comedy-drama Bharathanatyam. The film continues the story of Sashidharan (Kurup) and his family as they try to move on from the troubles caused by Bharathan Nair (Saikumar) before his death. The cast also includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, and Sreeja Ravi.
Commercial success
The film's box office collection so far
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam has emerged as a major commercial success, grossing over ₹38cr worldwide in its first 23 days. The film's budget was around ₹5-6cr, making it an official superhit with over a 200% return on investment, according to The Week. It is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026, alongside Vaazha 2 and Aadu 3.