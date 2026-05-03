It will stream on Netflix

'Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam': When, where to watch superhit Malayalam comedy

By Isha Sharma 05:21 pm May 03, 202605:21 pm

What's the story

The Malayalam comedy sequel Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup, will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 8. The film, directed by Krishnadas Murali, is a follow-up to Bharathanatyam and was released in theaters on April 10. Despite facing competition from Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros., it has been performing steadily at the box office thanks to positive word-of-mouth.