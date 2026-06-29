'Bharathanatyam 3: Rasaleela' announced in Kochi, Kurup returns, Murali directs
Entertainment
Bharathanatyam 3: Rasaleela is officially on the way!
Announced at the success meet for Bharathanatyam 2 in Kochi, the film brings back Saiju Kurup in the lead.
Krishnadas Murali returns as co-writer and director, with production by Lini Mariam David and Anupama Nambiar.
The movie is set to release in 2028.
'Mohiniyattam' hit ₹25cr, 'Rasaleela' teases twist
The Bharathanatyam series started quietly in 2024, finding its audience after an OTT boost.
Its sequel, Mohiniyattam, switched things up with dark comedy and became a over ₹25 crore global hit, earning both fans and critics' praise online.
Now, with Rasaleela's motion poster teasing another genre twist, it looks like this franchise isn't done surprising us yet.