Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Chennai launches multilingual theater festival
Chennai's Multi-lingual Theatre Festival just launched at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and runs till October 10.
It's all about celebrating stories from across India, with plays in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and English.
As N. Ravi, chairman of Bhavan's Chennai Kendra, put it, the festival is a reminder of how powerful storytelling can be when shared live on stage.
Chennai festival opened with Bengali play
The festival kicked off with a Bengali play and will feature shows like Chillara Samaram (Malayalam), Ladies Compartment (Hindi), Ushaharana (Kannada), New Bombay Studio (Telugu), and Animal Farm (English) over the next few days.
Organizers say it's not just about entertainment: it's also about keeping India's diverse culture alive by bringing different languages and traditions together in one place.