'O'Romeo': Vishal Bhardwaj on Hussain Ustara's daughter's allegations
What's the story
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has responded to allegations made by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of gangster Hussain Ustara, against his upcoming film O'Romeo. Speaking at the trailer launch event of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer on Wednesday, he said that he didn't think he had to take permission from Shaikh as his movie is based on a book. The film will release on February 13, 2026.
Statement
'My film is based on a story...'
Bhardwaj said, "There is a book named Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which is written by Hussain Zaidi. I took the rights of that story and made a film." "Of course, characters are from the book, but there are certain fictional aspects as well." "I am sure Hussain Sahab must have taken all permissions. Therefore, I do not think I also needed to take permissions."
Legal notice
Shaikh's allegations and demands for compensation
Earlier this month, Bollywood Hungama reported that Shaikh had sent a legal notice to the makers of O'Romeo. In her notice, she claimed that her father's portrayal in the film was inaccurate. While there were reports of a demand for ₹2 crore as compensation, Shaikh has denied making such a demand. She told CNN-NEWS18, "O Romeo is based on Baba. The teaser states that the film is based on a true story."
Response
'My father wasn't a gangster'
Shaikh added, "I want to ask them, who's the person the film is based on. My father wasn't a gangster." "Hussain Ustara helped a lot of people. He wanted to cleanse the city and remove gangsters. He wasn't a criminal." "You won't find any criminal record. The problem is how his image is portrayed in the film."
Misrepresentation
'Sapna Didi was like a sister to him'
Shaikh also took issue with the film's portrayal of a romantic relationship between her father and a woman in the film. "My father had trained Sapna Didi. She was like a sister to him... but as per the film, they are showing a romantic angle, which is absolutely wrong." "Sapna Didi had no one. She was alone when her husband was killed."
Film details
'O'Romeo' marks Bhardwaj's reunion with Kapoor
O'Romeo is a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj. It also marks the director's reunion with Kapoor after over eight years. The two have previously collaborated on films such as Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). Triptii Dimri will star in the film.