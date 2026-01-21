'O'Romeo': Vishal Bhardwaj on Hussain Ustara's daughter's allegations

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has responded to allegations made by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of gangster Hussain Ustara, against his upcoming film O'Romeo . Speaking at the trailer launch event of the Shahid Kapoor -starrer on Wednesday, he said that he didn't think he had to take permission from Shaikh as his movie is based on a book. The film will release on February 13, 2026.

Statement 'My film is based on a story...' Bhardwaj said, "There is a book named Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which is written by Hussain Zaidi. I took the rights of that story and made a film." "Of course, characters are from the book, but there are certain fictional aspects as well." "I am sure Hussain Sahab must have taken all permissions. Therefore, I do not think I also needed to take permissions."

Legal notice Shaikh's allegations and demands for compensation Earlier this month, Bollywood Hungama reported that Shaikh had sent a legal notice to the makers of O'Romeo. In her notice, she claimed that her father's portrayal in the film was inaccurate. While there were reports of a demand for ₹2 crore as compensation, Shaikh has denied making such a demand. She told CNN-NEWS18, "O Romeo is based on Baba. The teaser states that the film is based on a true story."

Advertisement

Response 'My father wasn't a gangster' Shaikh added, "I want to ask them, who's the person the film is based on. My father wasn't a gangster." "Hussain Ustara helped a lot of people. He wanted to cleanse the city and remove gangsters. He wasn't a criminal." "You won't find any criminal record. The problem is how his image is portrayed in the film."

Advertisement

Misrepresentation 'Sapna Didi was like a sister to him' Shaikh also took issue with the film's portrayal of a romantic relationship between her father and a woman in the film. "My father had trained Sapna Didi. She was like a sister to him... but as per the film, they are showing a romantic angle, which is absolutely wrong." "Sapna Didi had no one. She was alone when her husband was killed."