'O Romeo' trailer: Shahid Kapoor's film delves into Mumbai's underworld

The much-anticipated trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj 's O Romeo was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor as a gangster who becomes infatuated with Triptii Dimri , a woman seeking revenge. The narrative delves into Mumbai's criminal underworld while also featuring plenty of song and dance sequences.

Real-life connection 'O Romeo' trailer hints at real-life gangster inspiration The trailer raises questions about its possible inspiration from real-life gangster Hussain Ustara, who famously clashed with Dawood Ibrahim on Sapna Didi's orders. Despite the makers denying any direct connection to him (amid legal notice from Ustara's family), Kapoor's character is named Ustara in the film. The production team describes O Romeo as a "romantic action drama based on true events," promising an engaging cinematic experience with Kapoor in a role filled with "grit, emotional depth, intensity, and quirk."

Cast and plot 'O Romeo' features ensemble cast and unique storyline Apart from Kapoor and Dimri, O Romeo boasts an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026, a day before the Valentine's Day.

Controversy 'O Romeo' trailer sparks controversy over portrayal of Ustara Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of Ustara, has criticized the makers of O Romeo for allegedly misrepresenting her father in their narrative. She has served a legal notice to the makers, claiming they have distorted facts that unfairly tarnish her father's legacy. Shaikh insists that her father was not a gangster but rather fought against criminals. She believes he has been inaccurately portrayed in the film's teaser and promotional material.

