Never threatened 'O'Romeo' makers, just want justice: Hussain Ustara's daughter

The family of Mumbai gangster Hussain Shaikh alias Ustara has finally spoken up about the ongoing controversy surrounding the upcoming film O'Romeo . His daughter, Sanober Shaikh, has denied threatening the makers of the movie and said they are seeking legal action instead of publicity. In an interview with India Today, she expressed shock at allegations against them and claimed no threats were made to the filmmakers.

Statement 'They never took permission from us...' Shaikh said, "The makers never took permission from us to make a film inspired by our baba's life. We have never been in the public space and are not doing this for money or fame." "Ever since the news of a film based on him went public, our family has been harassed, people are sending us messages and videos and questioning us."

Film controversy 'O'Romeo' allegedly misrepresents facts, says Shaikh Shaikh defended her father and said the film has twisted facts and presented them in an undignified manner. "They are showing a romantic angle (between Ustara and Sapna Didi), which is absolutely wrong. We are demanding a pre-screening for the film so we can understand what it is all about." "If they are taking my father's story, they should keep it real. We are ready to fight the case till the end."

Film's plot 'O'Romeo' is apparently based on Ustara's life Social media reports suggest that O'Romeo will be based on the life of Ustara, with Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri playing the lead roles. The film will reportedly show how Ustara helps and trains Sapna Didi. Shaikh expressed disappointment over this portrayal, saying Sapna was like a sister to her father.

