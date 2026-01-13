Who was Hussain Ustara, the gangster allegedly behind Shahid's 'O'Romeo'?

The teaser of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri 's upcoming film O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj , has sparked speculation about its inspiration from real-life events. The film features an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal. Reports suggest that the story is based on Hussain Ustara (real name: Hussain Sheikh), a notorious rival of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim . Ustara's daughter has also sent the makers a legal notice ﻿.

Character portrayal Kapoor's character in 'O'Romeo' is Ustara In O'Romeo, Kapoor plays a hitman who falls in love with Afsha (Dimri). This character is believed to be inspired by Ustara, who was known for his feud with Ibrahim. The film's team has described Kapoor's role as "a hitman who develops feelings for Afsha... Ustara is drawn into a game of betrayal, love and vengeance." While the teaser says it's based on true events, the makers have not claimed the film to be a biopic.

Infamous past Ustara's infamous nickname and violent past Ustara, a Mumbai gangster, was given his nickname after a violent altercation in which he inflicted a deep cut on his opponent with a scalpel aka ustara. Writer S Hussain Zaidi of Dongri to Dubai fame had shared insights about Ustara in The Source. He wrote, "It is said that a long incision had been made from shoulder to bottom." "The doctors were stunned to see such a cut. They did not understand how to operate."