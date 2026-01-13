Hussain Ustara's daughter sends legal notice to 'O'Romeo' makers
Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of Hussain Ustara, has sent a legal notice to the makers of the upcoming film O'Romeo. The notice mentioned producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj, alleging that the film could potentially defame her father. She has demanded ₹2cr in damages and requested that the film's release be halted or cancelled until her demands are met.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The letter has been addressed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and director Vishal Bhardwaj last week." "It claims that O'Romeo probably shows Hussain Ustara in a bad light, thereby impacting the family's reputation. Hence, she has asked for ₹2cr for the same." "Along with the monetary demand, Sanober has also reportedly requested the makers to halt or cancel the film's release until her concerns are addressed to her satisfaction."
Despite the controversy, there has been no official confirmation from the makers about O'Romeo being based on real-life events. However, rumors have suggested that the film draws inspiration from Ustara's life and Sapna Didi. The teaser, released on January 10, also stated that the movie is inspired by true events. O'Romeo features an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, and Tamannaah Bhatia among others. It will hit theaters on February 13.