Randeep Hooda exited Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' at the last minute

The production team, including director Vishal Bhardwaj and producer Sajid Nadiadwala , was reportedly understanding of Hooda's decision to leave the project. "This was around the time of Jaat's [2025] release last April; he was navigating important developments in his personal life and Lin's [Laishram, his wife] health," the source added. "Understandably, giving time to his personal commitments took precedence."

New casting

Avinash Tiwary replaced Hooda in 'O'Romeo'

With the film on a tight schedule, the makers quickly found a replacement for Hooda. They chose Avinash Tiwary, who will be working with Bhardwaj for the first time. The source said, "The production couldn't afford a major delay. Avinash fit the brief and was available to step into the role at short notice." O'Romeo is set to release on February 13, 2026.