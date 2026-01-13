Randeep Hooda exited Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' at the last minute
What's the story
Randeep Hooda, who was reportedly set to play the antagonist in O'Romeo, exited the film just days before its shoot. The decision was taken due to personal commitments, a source close to the production told mid-day. "Randeep had begun preliminary prep for the role. Unfortunately, a personal crisis emerged right before he was to shoot his portions," they added.
Producer's stance
Hooda's exit was amicable, producers were supportive
The production team, including director Vishal Bhardwaj and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, was reportedly understanding of Hooda's decision to leave the project. "This was around the time of Jaat's [2025] release last April; he was navigating important developments in his personal life and Lin's [Laishram, his wife] health," the source added. "Understandably, giving time to his personal commitments took precedence."
New casting
Avinash Tiwary replaced Hooda in 'O'Romeo'
With the film on a tight schedule, the makers quickly found a replacement for Hooda. They chose Avinash Tiwary, who will be working with Bhardwaj for the first time. The source said, "The production couldn't afford a major delay. Avinash fit the brief and was available to step into the role at short notice." O'Romeo is set to release on February 13, 2026.