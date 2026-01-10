'O'Romeo' teaser: Shahid Kapoor leads intense, bloody revenge saga
The teaser for Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film O'Romeo was released on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is a revenge romance inspired by true events. The action-thriller also stars Triptii Dimri in a lead role and will hit theaters on February 13, 2026. The ensemble cast includes Disha Patani, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Aruna Irani, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
The teaser opens with Kapoor's stylish entry, followed by him showcasing his full-body tattoo. The film's star cast is introduced one by one in the teaser, which gives us a glimpse into the emotional, gritty landscape of Bhardwaj's movie. It is written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula, with T-Series backing the music.
O'Romeo marks Kapoor's reunion with Bhardwaj after Rangoon, Kaminey and Haider. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. It is a modern, dark reimagining of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet set against a gritty backdrop, exploring themes of rage, love, obsession, and betrayal.