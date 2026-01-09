'O'Romeo' first-look: Shahid Kapoor's blood-soaked maniac avatar intrigues fans

Shahid Kapoor has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj . The poster features a fierce and blood-soaked Kapoor, hinting at a dark narrative. Sharing the poster on social media, he wrote: "Romeo O Romeo where art thou O'ROMEO!" The trailer will be released on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Poster details Kapoor's intense look hints at a dark narrative In the poster, Kapoor is seen screaming with his mouth wide open, his face, neck, and hands smeared with blood and marked with cuts and bruises. He is dressed in a dark, partially unbuttoned shirt, accessorized with a belt, rings, bracelets, and a chain necklace. A sinister smile on his face is bound to send a chill down your spine. The caption accompanying the post read: "Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo. Out Tomorrow!"

Film details 'O'Romeo' marks another collaboration between Kapoor and Bhardwaj O'Romeo is another collaboration between Kapoor and Bhardwaj, known for their powerful cinema. The film is a modern dark adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet set in a violent world. It explores themes of love, obsession, rage, and betrayal with Kapoor's character navigating through brutality and emotional turmoil. The movie also stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead.