Bharti-Haarsh announce 'Indian Game Show'; watch 1st promo
What's the story
Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have dropped the first look of their upcoming project, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh. The series, hosted by popular comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is set to feature celebrities competing in a variety of hilarious games. The first promo gives us a glimpse into the comedic chaos that awaits.
Promo details
What happens in the newly released promo?
The promo starts with Singh and Limbachiyaa enthusiastically vlogging about their new show.
The scene soon turns into a hilarious gathering as several friends drop by to join in on the fun.
Celebrities like Anita Hassanandani, Deepika Singh, Karan Patel, and Tony Kakkar make cameo appearances, adding to the comedic chaos.
The tagline "Jahaan Doston Ko Phasayenge Aur Aapko Hasaayenge" suggests that celebrities will find themselves in hilarious situations, while viewers will be treated to plenty of laughs.
Host profiles
Singh and Limbachiyaa's professional journey so far
Singh is a well-known comedian, television presenter, and actor who has hosted several reality shows and award functions.
Limbachiyaa is a writer, producer, and presenter.
The couple got married in 2017 and has since worked together on various shows across different digital platforms.
They are also popular for their YouTube channel and podcast format videos.