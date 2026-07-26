Bharti-Haarsh announce 'Indian Game Show'; watch 1st promo

The promo starts with Singh and Limbachiyaa enthusiastically vlogging about their new show.

The scene soon turns into a hilarious gathering as several friends drop by to join in on the fun.

Celebrities like Anita Hassanandani, Deepika Singh, Karan Patel, and Tony Kakkar make cameo appearances, adding to the comedic chaos.

The tagline "Jahaan Doston Ko Phasayenge Aur Aapko Hasaayenge" suggests that celebrities will find themselves in hilarious situations, while viewers will be treated to plenty of laughs.