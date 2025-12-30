'Don't know why I'm crying': Bharti Singh on postpartum struggles
What's the story
Comedian and television host Bharti Singh recently welcomed her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In a recent vlog, she opened up about the emotional turmoil she's been experiencing after delivery. "I have just stopped crying, and I don't know the reason for it... It didn't happen the last time around." "God has given us so much happiness, but I don't understand this postpartum effect and why?"
Support system
Singh's husband offered support during her emotional struggles
Singh's husband, Limbachiyaa, patiently listened to her and comforted her. He made jokes to lighten the mood and suggested they think about the future when they would celebrate everyone's birthdays and travel. This helped Singh shift her focus from the present emotional turmoil. Fans praised Limbachiyaa for his supportive role during this challenging time in Singh's life.
Fan reactions
Fans empathized with Singh's emotional struggles
Many fans took to social media to empathize with Singh's emotional struggles. One user wrote, "Haarsh is the best husband and a good comedian also." A fan of Singh consoled her by saying, "Bharti mam don't worry everything will fine . This is common thing after delivery..." While another said, "Bharti, as a psychologist...I'd like to gently add that the postpartum phase is not just about physical recovery. It is also a profound emotional and psychological transition."
Family life
Singh and Limbachiyaa's journey into parenthood
Singh and Limbachiyaa tied the knot in Goa in 2017 after dating for eight years. They welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh, in 2022. Earlier this year, they announced their second pregnancy, and Singh gave birth to their second son on December 19. Meanwhile, as per MoneyControl, postpartum depression is a mood disorder that can affect both men and women after childbirth. It is characterized by extreme sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion.