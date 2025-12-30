'Don't know why I'm crying': Bharti Singh on postpartum struggles

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh recently welcomed her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In a recent vlog, she opened up about the emotional turmoil she's been experiencing after delivery. "I have just stopped crying, and I don't know the reason for it... It didn't happen the last time around." "God has given us so much happiness, but I don't understand this postpartum effect and why?"

Support system Singh's husband offered support during her emotional struggles Singh's husband, Limbachiyaa, patiently listened to her and comforted her. He made jokes to lighten the mood and suggested they think about the future when they would celebrate everyone's birthdays and travel. This helped Singh shift her focus from the present emotional turmoil. Fans praised Limbachiyaa for his supportive role during this challenging time in Singh's life.

Fan reactions Fans empathized with Singh's emotional struggles Many fans took to social media to empathize with Singh's emotional struggles. One user wrote, "Haarsh is the best husband and a good comedian also." A fan of Singh consoled her by saying, "Bharti mam don't worry everything will fine . This is common thing after delivery..." While another said, "Bharti, as a psychologist...I'd like to gently add that the postpartum phase is not just about physical recovery. It is also a profound emotional and psychological transition."