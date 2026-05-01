What was the 2010 case against Bharti Singh, Shekhar Suman? 

The Bombay High Court recently quashed a first information report (FIR) from 2010 against actors Shekhar Suman and Bharti Singh . The case stemmed from an episode of Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo where a joke allegedly hurt religious sentiments by referencing a Quranic phrase. While Singh had made the joke, Suman had repeated it. The court ruled that no offense was made out, offering relief to both Suman and Singh.

Legal battle The case was filed in 2010 The controversy dates back to November 2010, when a complaint was filed by a representative of the Raza Academy. The complaint alleged that a joke on the show insulted a Quranic verse and hurt religious sentiments. An FIR was registered at Pydhonie Police Station under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code for deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, along with Section 34 for common intention.

Judicial decision Comedy show not judged by same standards as serious speech Justice Amit Borkar of the Bombay High Court allowed the petitions filed by Suman and Singh to quash the FIR. The bench emphasized that a comedy show is not judged by the same standards as a doctrinal speech or political statement. It also clarified that merely feeling offended does not automatically constitute a criminal offense, stating "unless there is clear evidence of malicious intent, criminal law cannot be invoked."

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Role clarification Suman, Singh's specific roles were considered The court also considered the specific roles of Suman and Singh. It noted that Suman was a judge on the show and not directly responsible for scripting the act, while Singh was performing a scripted routine. There was no evidence to suggest that either intended to insult any religion or acted with a shared objective to do so.

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