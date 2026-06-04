Bharuccha says puppy whining explains IPL video backlash on Instagram
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha faced backlash after posting an IPL celebratory video, with viewers claiming they heard inappropriate sounds in the background.
On June 4, she took to Instagram to explain it was simply a puppy whining at her friend's house while she watched the game.
Bharuccha shares clips, warns against misinformation
Sharing more clips to prove her point, Nushrratt said, Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai, and urged everyone to People, calm your wild thoughts down!
She also flagged a fake statement circulating in her name and asked people not to spread misinformation or jump to conclusions online.