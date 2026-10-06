Bhasi headlines 'Orijinal' time travel thriller releasing October 23

The teaser, out now on Think Music's YouTube, shows off eye-catching visuals and sharp dialogues, hinting at a plot full of time shifts and surprises.

Alongside Bhasi, you'll spot Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, and Femina George.

The movie also boasts a talented crew: music by Electronic Kili, visual effects by Mindstein Studios, and sound design by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan M of Sync Cinema.