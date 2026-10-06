Bhasi headlines 'Orijinal' time travel thriller releasing October 23
Entertainment
Get ready for Orijinal, an eagerly awaited time-travel thriller starring Sreenath Bhasi, landing in theaters worldwide on October 23.
Directed by Ramees, the film's teaser has already sparked excitement with its mix of fantasy, humor, thrills and emotions.
'Orijinal' teaser hints at time shifts
The teaser, out now on Think Music's YouTube, shows off eye-catching visuals and sharp dialogues, hinting at a plot full of time shifts and surprises.
Alongside Bhasi, you'll spot Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, and Femina George.
The movie also boasts a talented crew: music by Electronic Kili, visual effects by Mindstein Studios, and sound design by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan M of Sync Cinema.