Bhasin criticizes Pednekar over NEET-UG comments, cites police brutality

Singer Neha Bhasin just called out actor Bhumi Pednekar for her take on the ongoing NEET-UG protests.

Pednekar had posted a video urging students not to use abusive language toward Prime Minister Modi, saying respect and cultural values matter, even when protesting.

But Bhasin pushed back, arguing that the real issue is police brutality against students, especially women, during the July 20 Sansad March.