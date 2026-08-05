Bhasin criticizes Pednekar over NEET-UG comments, cites police brutality
Singer Neha Bhasin just called out actor Bhumi Pednekar for her take on the ongoing NEET-UG protests.
Pednekar had posted a video urging students not to use abusive language toward Prime Minister Modi, saying respect and cultural values matter, even when protesting.
But Bhasin pushed back, arguing that the real issue is police brutality against students, especially women, during the July 20 Sansad March.
Pradhan's resignation fails to stop protests
Bhasin didn't hold back. She called Pednekar "scripted" and said her silence on police violence was disappointing.
Critics online said Pednekar's remarks ignored reports of police misconduct.
Meanwhile, even after Education Minister Pradhan resigned on July 25 over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal, students are still protesting under the Cockroach Janta Party banner for bigger education reforms.