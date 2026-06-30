Bhasin hospitalized with terminal ileitis after 36th birthday, reassures fans
Entertainment
Jasmine Bhasin's 36th birthday in Dubai took an unexpected turn when she was hospitalized with terminal ileitis, a painful inflammation of the small intestine.
She opened up to fans on Instagram, thanking everyone for their love and concern, and reassured them that she's on the mend.
Goni says Bhasin receiving right treatment
Bhasin's boyfriend, Aly Goni, shared how their birthday plans quickly shifted from celebration to hospital visits.
He admitted that seeing Jasmine in pain was heartbreaking but let fans know Jasmine is getting the right treatment and recovering well.