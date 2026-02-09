Did you know Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah did 'O'Romeo' for free?

Vishal Bhardwaj 's upcoming film O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, will be released on Friday, February 13. The romantic drama also features Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal. Interestingly, actors Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia have key roles and they agreed to do the film without charging any fee. The revelation was made by director Bhardwaj himself.

Actor's dedication Massey's special tribute to Bhardwaj Bhardwaj revealed in front of the press that Massey had committed to O'Romeo several years ago when he was still an emerging talent. Even after his success in 12th Fail, Massey honored that promise and chose to do the role without any payment. The actor also told Bhardwaj that Maqbool inspired him to enter the film industry and changed his life forever, and this special appearance was his way of paying tribute.

Actor's contribution Bhatia's small yet impactful role Bhardwaj revealed that Bhatia agreed to be a part of O'Romeo without charging anything. Although her role is small, it plays a crucial part in revealing a major plot twist. The actor shot for nearly 12 days, far more than initially planned. Her dedication and generosity left a lasting impact on the film, according to Bhardwaj.

