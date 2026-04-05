Bhatt hosts Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai 'Dhurandhar' leads
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt took center stage as host at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai, celebrating standout achievements in film and OTT across 31 categories.
Dhurandhar led the nominations with 24, followed by Saiyaara and Homebound.
Bhatt's outfit Grover's banter streamed live
Alia impressed with her black pantsuit and diamond accessories, while her onstage banter with Sunil Grover (rocking a bright red kurta) kept things lively.
The event was streamed live on YouTube, SonyLIV, and Sony TV for everyone to catch the action from home.