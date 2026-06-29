Bhatt promises 'Alpha' offers more than trailers before July 3

'Alpha' keeps character secrets, Roshan cameo

Bhatt shared that details about her character (and those played by Anil Kapoor, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol) are being kept secret on purpose.

"We want you to experience it in the theater," she said, keeping things mysterious.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe, blending mythology with action.

And yes, Hrithik Roshan even pops up for a cameo!