Bhatt promises 'Alpha' offers more than trailers before July 3
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is hyping up her next movie, Alpha, promising that there is way more to it than what you have seen in the teaser or trailer.
She dropped this hint at a Jaipur event and made it clear that fans should expect some unexpected twists when the film hits theaters on July 3.
'Alpha' keeps character secrets, Roshan cameo
Bhatt shared that details about her character (and those played by Anil Kapoor, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol) are being kept secret on purpose.
"We want you to experience it in the theater," she said, keeping things mysterious.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe, blending mythology with action.
And yes, Hrithik Roshan even pops up for a cameo!