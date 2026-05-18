Bhatt trolled over Cannes video, Razdan defends amid debate Entertainment May 18, 2026

Alia Bhatt got trolled online after a video from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival showed her smiling and waving while photographers seemed distracted, a moment some called a "snub."

Her mother, Soni Razdan, stepped in to defend her, saying social media's mix of love and hate actually reveals a lot about society.

The whole episode has sparked conversations about how women in the spotlight are constantly judged for even small moments.