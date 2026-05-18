Bhatt trolled over Cannes video, Razdan defends amid debate
Alia Bhatt got trolled online after a video from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival showed her smiling and waving while photographers seemed distracted, a moment some called a "snub."
Her mother, Soni Razdan, stepped in to defend her, saying social media's mix of love and hate actually reveals a lot about society.
The whole episode has sparked conversations about how women in the spotlight are constantly judged for even small moments.
Shroff backs Bhatt, cites National Award
Writer Shunali Khullar Shroff backed Alia too, highlighting her achievements as a National Award winner and L'Oreal Paris ambassador.
She pointed out that people often turn minor things into stories of rejection, especially at chaotic events like Cannes.
Alia herself kept it cool, replying to a troll with "Why pity love? You noticed me :)."
The incident is now fueling wider talks about how public figures, especially women, face intense scrutiny online.