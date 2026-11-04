Bhattacharya tells Chhattisgarh crowd to reject lip syncing after mehndi
Entertainment
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently spoke up about keeping it real on stage, telling fans at a Chhattisgarh concert that he would never pretend to sing on stage and urged people not to accept artists who pretend to sing live.
His comments come after Daler Mehndi's controversial Uttarakhand concert, and they've caught attention on social media.
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Bhattacharya even encouraged fans to avoid artists who lip-sync.