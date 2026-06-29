Bhatt's 'Alpha' gets UA 16+ certification, releases July 3 worldwide
Alia Bhatt is stepping into the action spotlight with Alpha, which just got a UA 16+ certification from the CBFC.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, the movie lands in theaters worldwide on July 3.
Alongside Bhatt and Sharvari, you'll also spot Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in major roles.
Bhatt's 'Alpha' 1st full-on action role
Alpha is a big deal for Bhatt. It's her first full-on action role, and she plays Sita, the franchise's first female lead.
The CBFC describes Sita as "Driven by revenge," chasing down enemies while uncovering secrets about her own life.
As YRF's latest Spy Universe film (after hits like Pathaan and War), Alpha is getting lots of buzz online but will face tough competition from other July releases like Welcome to the Jungle and Dhamaal 4.