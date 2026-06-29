Bhatt's 'Alpha' gets UA 16+ certification, releases July 3 worldwide

Bhatt's 'Alpha' 1st full-on action role

Alpha is a big deal for Bhatt. It's her first full-on action role, and she plays Sita, the franchise's first female lead.

The CBFC describes Sita as "Driven by revenge," chasing down enemies while uncovering secrets about her own life.

As YRF's latest Spy Universe film (after hits like Pathaan and War), Alpha is getting lots of buzz online but will face tough competition from other July releases like Welcome to the Jungle and Dhamaal 4.