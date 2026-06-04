Bhatt's 'Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past' teaser evokes nightmares
Entertainment
Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past just dropped its teaser, and it's a creepy ride: think abandoned mansion, crows everywhere, and a bird that turns into a man.
The teaser features a skeleton-like figure and nightmare vibes, hinting at paranormal happenings and family secrets that won't stay buried.
The movie hits theaters June 12, 2026.
Chakraborty Pande Prakash lead cast
Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, and Shruti Prakash lead the film. Bhatt directs with Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja producing.
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to reach more fans.
Bhatt calls it a story about "love, loss, obsession and the scars we carry from the past," echoing his signature horror style from Raaz and 1920.