Bhatt's 'Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past' teaser evokes nightmares

Chakraborty Pande Prakash lead cast

Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, and Shruti Prakash lead the film. Bhatt directs with Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja producing.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to reach more fans.

Bhatt calls it a story about "love, loss, obsession and the scars we carry from the past," echoing his signature horror style from Raaz and 1920.