Kartik Aaryan likely to return for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'
What's the story
The popular horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, may be getting a fourth installment. Producer Bhushan Kumar has started working on the project, with Kartik Aaryan likely to reprise his role as Rooh Baba, reported Mid-Day. The decision comes after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). However, no confirmation has been made by the production house.
Production details
Makers to finalize director after completing script
The report said that the script for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is currently being developed.
The makers are working on finalizing a solid screenplay before deciding on the film's director.
Anees Bazmee, who directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, is expected to return for the fourth installment.
The decision will only come after the script is completed and the director is locked in.
Actor's schedule
A look at Aaryan's upcoming projects
While fans await an official announcement about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, Aaryan has a busy schedule ahead.
He will soon be seen in Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, which is set to release in 2026.
He also has an untitled romantic drama with Sreeleela directed by Anurag Basu.
Apart from these, Aaryan is attached to Captain India and an untitled sports drama with Kabir Khan.