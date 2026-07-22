Anees Bazmee to helm 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'? 

Bazmee, who directed the second and third parts of the franchise, is reportedly in talks to direct the fourth installment.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Much like 2 and 3, Anees Bazmee is expected to come on board Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 as well."

"The talks are on, as the monetary discussions are being ironed out at the moment. Anees will be back to direct Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba in BB 4."