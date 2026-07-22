Anees Bazmee to helm 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'?
What's the story
The popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is reportedly gearing up for a fourth installment, following the success of its previous three films. The first part, released in 2007 with Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was followed by two sequels starring Kartik Aaryan. Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, Anees Bazmee is likely to return as director for this upcoming film.
Director's involvement
Bazmee likely to return as director
Bazmee, who directed the second and third parts of the franchise, is reportedly in talks to direct the fourth installment.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Much like 2 and 3, Anees Bazmee is expected to come on board Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 as well."
"The talks are on, as the monetary discussions are being ironed out at the moment. Anees will be back to direct Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba in BB 4."
Production timeline
Makers aiming to start shooting by 2027
Bazmee is currently busy with his next project, also starring Kumar. After that, he will reportedly start working on the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4.
The makers are hoping to begin shooting in the second half of 2027.
Meanwhile, Aaryan is also involved in the creative process for this new installment as he prepares to reprise his role as Rooh Baba.
Producer's perspective
Producer wants to make it India's biggest franchise
Producer Bhushan Kumar is reportedly keen on making Bhool Bhulaiyaa the biggest franchise of India.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Bhushan Kumar is keen to make Bhool Bhulaiyaa the biggest franchise of India."
"He has started working on gathering the core idea for the fourth installment. Kartik is also on board the creative process to crack the best possible plot for the fourth Bhool Bhulaiyaa film."