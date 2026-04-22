Is 'Bhooth Bangla 2' coming?

The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla , starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan , is reportedly being considered for a sequel after receiving a positive response from family audiences. The film was released on April 17 and has since been performing well at the box office. Now, producer Ektaa Kapoor is keen on exploring the possibility of turning it into a full-fledged franchise.

Sequel speculation Makers are exploring idea of franchise expansion: Report An India Today report has revealed that the makers are seriously considering a sequel to Bhooth Bangla. The report stated, "Given the love and response that 'Bhooth Bangla' has received from families, the makers are definitely exploring the idea of taking the franchise forward. It's an exciting space, and thus a sequel looks very much on the cards."

Producer's influence Kapoor keen on revisiting horror-comedy space The report also highlighted Kapoor's interest in the horror-comedy genre as a major factor behind the potential sequel. It said she "is looking at a world to revisit with more stories." However, it is important to note that the project is still in its early stages.

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