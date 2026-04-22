Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' remains strong; collects ₹8cr on Day 5
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, has reportedly surpassed ₹118 crore in global earnings within five days of its release. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, opened to mixed reviews but has been performing well at the box office. It raked in a whopping ₹100 crore debut and continued its strong run into the weekdays. On Day 5 (Tuesday), it earned a handsome ₹8cr net.
Box office performance
'Bhooth Bangla' in numbers
The film collected ₹12.25 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹19 crore and ₹23 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. Despite a drop in collections on its first Monday with earnings of around ₹6.75 crore, it rebounded to collect ₹8 crore net on its first Tuesday across 11,589 shows in India, per Sacnilk.
Film details
More about the film
Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, the late Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film marks the reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan after over a decade. It was released in theaters on April 17, and paid previews were held a day earlier on April 16.