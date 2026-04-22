Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' remains strong; collects ₹8cr on Day 5 

Box office performance

'Bhooth Bangla' in numbers

The film collected ₹12.25 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹19 crore and ₹23 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. Despite a drop in collections on its first Monday with earnings of around ₹6.75 crore, it rebounded to collect ₹8 crore net on its first Tuesday across 11,589 shows in India, per Sacnilk.