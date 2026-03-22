'Bhooth Bangla': Arijit Singh's new song out now
Entertainment
Arijit Singh is back with a new romantic track for Bhooth Bangla, Priyadarshan's upcoming horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more.
The film drops April 10 and features songs like Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge.
Singh's retirement and special reunions
Singh had announced his retirement from new playback singing earlier this year, but promised fans that unreleased tracks would keep coming out.
His soulful voice brings extra heart to Bhooth Bangla's quirky story, and marks a special reunion between Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after years apart.