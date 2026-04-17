Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' makes solid start, eyes ₹15cr
What's the story
The much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, has made a promising start at the box office. The film reportedly raked in an estimated ₹3.5-3.75 crore net from its paid preview shows across India on Thursday night, reported Sacnilk. This figure exceeds earlier predictions of ₹2.5-3 crore earnings for the same period!
Box office potential
Film could cross ₹15 crore net mark on Day 1
The film's impressive preview collections indicate a strong opening day performance. Trade analysts suggest that Bhooth Bangla could cross the ₹15 crore net mark on its first day, surpassing earlier estimates of ₹12.5 crore. The positive early buzz and critical reactions have contributed to this unexpected surge in earnings, especially for a non-holiday release in the horror-comedy genre. Sacnilk data shows that the all-India advance booking figure stands at ₹3.32cr, which goes to ₹6.8cr when block seats are included.
Film details
More about the film
Bhooth Bangla is a major Hindi cinema release of 2026, marking the return of the popular duo Kumar and Priyadarshan after over a decade. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Tabu, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.