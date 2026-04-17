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Home / News / Entertainment News / Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' makes solid start, eyes ₹15cr
Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' makes solid start, eyes ₹15cr
'Bhooth Bangla' box office collection

Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' makes solid start, eyes ₹15cr

By Shreya Mukherjee
Apr 17, 2026
11:18 am
What's the story

The much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, has made a promising start at the box office. The film reportedly raked in an estimated ₹3.5-3.75 crore net from its paid preview shows across India on Thursday night, reported Sacnilk. This figure exceeds earlier predictions of ₹2.5-3 crore earnings for the same period!

Box office potential

Film could cross ₹15 crore net mark on Day 1

The film's impressive preview collections indicate a strong opening day performance. Trade analysts suggest that Bhooth Bangla could cross the ₹15 crore net mark on its first day, surpassing earlier estimates of ₹12.5 crore. The positive early buzz and critical reactions have contributed to this unexpected surge in earnings, especially for a non-holiday release in the horror-comedy genre. Sacnilk data shows that the all-India advance booking figure stands at ₹3.32cr, which goes to ₹6.8cr when block seats are included.

Film details

More about the film

Bhooth Bangla is a major Hindi cinema release of 2026, marking the return of the popular duo Kumar and Priyadarshan after over a decade. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Tabu, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

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