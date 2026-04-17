Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' makes solid start, eyes ₹15cr

Box office potential

Film could cross ₹15 crore net mark on Day 1

The film's impressive preview collections indicate a strong opening day performance. Trade analysts suggest that Bhooth Bangla could cross the ₹15 crore net mark on its first day, surpassing earlier estimates of ₹12.5 crore. The positive early buzz and critical reactions have contributed to this unexpected surge in earnings, especially for a non-holiday release in the horror-comedy genre. Sacnilk data shows that the all-India advance booking figure stands at ₹3.32cr, which goes to ₹6.8cr when block seats are included.