'Bhooth Bangla' box office collection

'Bhooth Bangla' remains steady; collects ₹150 crore in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:12 am May 08, 202610:12 am

What's the story

Akshay Kumar's latest film, Bhooth Bangla, has completed three weeks in theaters and is still holding steady at the box office. Despite facing competition from new releases, the horror-comedy has been consistently raking in revenue. The Priyadarshan directorial earned ₹1.75 crore on Day 21 (Thursday) across nearly 5,000 shows, taking its total India net collection to ₹150 crore and gross collection to ₹178 crore!