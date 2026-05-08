'Bhooth Bangla' remains steady; collects ₹150 crore in India
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest film, Bhooth Bangla, has completed three weeks in theaters and is still holding steady at the box office. Despite facing competition from new releases, the horror-comedy has been consistently raking in revenue. The Priyadarshan directorial earned ₹1.75 crore on Day 21 (Thursday) across nearly 5,000 shows, taking its total India net collection to ₹150 crore and gross collection to ₹178 crore!
Collection details
A look at film's collections in numbers
Bhooth Bangla had a strong opening week, earning ₹84.4 crore, followed by ₹43.75 crore in its second week. The film's daily collections have been fluctuating between ₹1.75 crore and ₹5.5 crore in the third week, as per Sacnilk. The total India net collection now stands at ₹150 crore while the total India gross collection has reached ₹177.98 crore!
Film's success
'Bhooth Bangla' marks Asrani's last appearance
On the global front, Bhooth Bangla has a total worldwide gross of ₹234.93 crore. The film's overseas earnings have also contributed to its success, with a total overseas gross of ₹0.1 crore on Day 21 alone and ₹56.95 crore cumulatively! Apart from Kumar, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Yadav, and the late Asrani (in his last role).