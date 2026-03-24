Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' gets UA/16 rating; releases on April 10

The upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and starring Akshay Kumar , has been awarded a UA/16 certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This certification indicates, as per Bollywood Hungama, that while the film may contain mild spooky elements and thematic undertones, it is still largely suitable for a wide audience. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10.

Film's essence Family-friendly fun Bhooth Bangla is a unique mix of comedy, fantasy, and light horror. The UA/16 rating matches the film's tone which focuses more on quirky narrative and situational comedy than on intense or scary scenes. This makes it an excellent choice for families looking for a fun cinematic experience this summer.

Star collaboration Kumar, Priyadarshan's long-awaited comeback collaboration Bhooth Bangla also marks the much-awaited reunion of Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of over a decade. The actor-director duo is known for delivering some of Hindi cinema's most memorable comedies, and their collaboration has consistently resonated with audiences across generations. With Bhooth Bangla, expectations are high for the pair to recreate their signature comic timing and engaging narrative style.

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Director's perspective Director on why he always chooses Kumar for comedy films In a recent interview, Priyadarshan revealed that Kumar is his first choice for comedy films due to the comfort level they share. He said, "Whenever I think of humor, my first preference is Akshay. More than anything, it's my comfort level of working with him." The director also spoke about Bhool Bhulaiyaa's evolution from a psychological thriller to a horror-comedy and how he has applied this formula in Bhooth Bangla as well.

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