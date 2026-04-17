'Bhooth Bangla' earns ₹3.5cr previews, Priyadarshan film eyes ₹13.5cr opening
Entertainment
Bhooth Bangla, the new horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, is off to a promising start, earning ₹3.5 crore from paid previews on April 16.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is now up against Dhurandhar 2 and is expected to pull in up to ₹13.5 crore on its opening day.
'Bhooth Bangla' advance sales add ₹2.28cr
With about 89,000 advance tickets snapped up (adding another ₹2.28 crore pre-release), Bhooth Bangla's mix of laughs and scares seems to be working for audiences.
The movie also features a heartfelt tribute to Asrani and marks Arijit Singh's musical return with "Tu Hi Dissda."
Both Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have shared how much they value comedy, even if it doesn't always get its due respect in the industry.