'Bhooth Bangla' earns ₹3.5cr previews, Priyadarshan film eyes ₹13.5cr opening

'Bhooth Bangla' advance sales add ₹2.28cr

With about 89,000 advance tickets snapped up (adding another ₹2.28 crore pre-release), Bhooth Bangla's mix of laughs and scares seems to be working for audiences.

The movie also features a heartfelt tribute to Asrani and marks Arijit Singh's musical return with "Tu Hi Dissda."

Both Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have shared how much they value comedy, even if it doesn't always get its due respect in the industry.