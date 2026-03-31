'Bhooth Bangla' to be Akshay Kumar's longest film in years
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, is shrouded in uncertainty. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release on April 10 but reports suggest it may now premiere on April 17. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. Meanwhile, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "Bhooth Bangla is around 2 hours and 50 minutes long. After the censor process, the run time may reduce or increase by a few minutes."
Runtime comparison
'Bhooth Bangla' will be Kumar's longest film since 'Holiday'
The source added, "The exact duration will be known closer to the release date, but as of now, it is said to be around 170 minutes." If the runtime of Bhooth Bangla remains at 2 hours and 50 minutes, it will join the ranks of Kumar's longest films in recent years. The last film with a similar runtime was Holiday - A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), also clocking in at 2 hours and 50 minutes.
Runtime history
Other films that are over 2 hours and 30 minutes
Since the release of Holiday, only 11 of Kumar's films have had runtimes of 2 hours and 30 minutes or more. These include Brothers (2015; 2 hours and 38 minutes), Baby (2015; 2 hours and 39 minutes), Rustom (2016; 2 hours and 30 minutes), Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (2017; 2 hours and 41 minutes), Gold (2018; 2 hours and 33 minutes), Kesari (2019; 2 hours and 30 minutes).