'Bhooth Bangla' to be Akshay Kumar's longest film in years

Runtime comparison

'Bhooth Bangla' will be Kumar's longest film since 'Holiday'

The source added, "The exact duration will be known closer to the release date, but as of now, it is said to be around 170 minutes." If the runtime of Bhooth Bangla remains at 2 hours and 50 minutes, it will join the ranks of Kumar's longest films in recent years. The last film with a similar runtime was Holiday - A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), also clocking in at 2 hours and 50 minutes.