'Bhooth Bangla' delayed to April 17 amid 'Dhurandhar' wave: Report

Trailer update

'Bhooth Bangla' trailer postponed to April

The postponement of Bhooth Bangla was reportedly influenced by the need for a more favorable box office environment. The trailer, which was initially set to be released on March 30, has also been postponed. It is now expected to be unveiled in the first week of April. "The postponement of Bhooth Bangla was driven purely by the need for breathing space at the box office," a source told the outlet.