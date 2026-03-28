'Bhooth Bangla' delayed to April 17 amid 'Dhurandhar' wave: Report
What's the story
Ektaa Kapoor's much-awaited horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, has reportedly been postponed. The movie was earlier slated for an April 10 release but will now hit the screens on April 17, reported Variety India. The decision comes as a strategic move to avoid competition with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which is currently performing extremely well at the box office. An official announcement from the makers is awaited.
Trailer update
'Bhooth Bangla' trailer postponed to April
The postponement of Bhooth Bangla was reportedly influenced by the need for a more favorable box office environment. The trailer, which was initially set to be released on March 30, has also been postponed. It is now expected to be unveiled in the first week of April. "The postponement of Bhooth Bangla was driven purely by the need for breathing space at the box office," a source told the outlet.
New date
'Matrubhumi' was earlier scheduled to release on April 17
The new release date for Bhooth Bangla is April 17, a slot that was earlier occupied by Salman Khan's Matrubhumi, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan. However, the film's release has been pushed, leaving the date open for Kapoor's horror-comedy. Maatrubhumi has yet to lock a new release date.
Film details
'Bhooth Bangla' reunites Kumar and Priyadarshan
Bhooth Bangla marks the much-anticipated reunion of Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The two have previously worked together on popular films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, the late Asrani, and Paresh Rawal in key roles.