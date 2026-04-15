'Bhooth Bangla' advance booking: Akshay Kumar film sells 8,000+ tickets

The much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan , is set to hit theaters on Friday (April 17). Special paid previews go live on Thursday night (9:00pm onwards). Ahead of its release, the makers opened the ticket windows on Tuesday. According to early estimates, the film is expected to witness a good opening.

Box office potential 'Bhooth Bangla' minted ₹13.84L from ticket sales Due to the Dhurandhar 2 wave settling down, Priyadarshan's film Bhooth Bangla is gradually drawing audience attention. Sacnilk's data reveals that the film sold 8,068 tickets for its first day of advance booking. This figure doesn't include paid previews estimates. The horror-comedy has reportedly grossed ₹13.84L so far, and with blocked seats included, this number rises to ₹38.97L.

Censorship challenges Makers trimmed over 10 minutes from film Before its release, Bhooth Bangla was given a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the board reportedly raised several objections and ordered specific cuts in the film. The makers complied with these changes and received their certificate on April 2. They later returned to the CBFC voluntarily for additional cuts, reducing the film's runtime by over 10 minutes.

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