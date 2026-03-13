'Bhooth Bangla' teaser: Akshay Kumar's haunted house comedy looks fun Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

The Bhooth Bangla teaser just landed, giving us a peek at a spooky old palace packed with quirky characters, playful scares, and plenty of jokes.

The story teases a mysterious curse (called 'Vadhusur') in Mangalpuri that warns against marrying inside the mansion, while locals argue if ghosts are real or not.

With its upbeat music and fast-paced scenes, the film looks like a fun mix of comedy and haunted house chaos.