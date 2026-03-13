'Bhooth Bangla' teaser: Akshay Kumar's haunted house comedy looks fun
The Bhooth Bangla teaser just landed, giving us a peek at a spooky old palace packed with quirky characters, playful scares, and plenty of jokes.
The story teases a mysterious curse (called 'Vadhusur') in Mangalpuri that warns against marrying inside the mansion, while locals argue if ghosts are real or not.
With its upbeat music and fast-paced scenes, the film looks like a fun mix of comedy and haunted house chaos.
This is what Malhotra said
Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra called the teaser "a complete entertainer" and wished luck to Akshay Kumar, director Priyadarshan, and producer Ektaa R Kapoor.
Film marks Priyadarshan and Kumar's comeback collaboration
This film brings director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar back together for the first time since the 2010 film Khatta Meetha.
Bhooth Bangla also features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and more.
Produced by Akshay Kumar with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor (music by Pritam), it hits theaters April 10, 2026.