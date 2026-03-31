'Bhooth Bangla' trailer to drop in April

The release of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is shrouded in uncertainty as the makers have not confirmed its release date yet. The film was initially slated for an April 10 release, but reports suggest it may be pushed to April 17. Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer for the film is planned to be released on April 6.

Trailer details 'The trailer will give a little more idea...' A source told the outlet, "The makers now plan to release the trailer on April 6." "It remains to be seen if a trailer launch event will happen, though the makers are keen to do so." "The teaser introduced the world of the film and the characters. The trailer will give a little more idea about the plot and, of course, the humour quotient and madness as well."

Release strategy 'The promotional plans have been reworked...' The film may also have paid previews on April 16, a day before its release. A trade expert told the outlet, "The promotional plans have been reworked, keeping in mind the film's new release date." "Meanwhile, talks are on with distributors and exhibitors on whether paid previews can be held on the evening of Thursday, April 16."

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